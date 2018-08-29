A lost-pets mediator with Must Luv Dogs recently helped reunite a dog with its owner, who had been searching for her since she jumped a fence.
Gary and Ann McDonald, of Zachary, found Daisy, and the lost-pets mediator suggested they take her to a veterinarian to check for a chip. A chip was found, and Daisy was reunited with Kerri Hampton, according to a news release.
Must Luv Dogs is host of a lost-pets page on Facebook. The group's next adoption event and $25 microchip clinic will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at PetSense, 5875 Main St., Zachary.