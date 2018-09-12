The Portfolio Club, the oldest book club in Zachary, met Sept. 5 at the home of Pam Hall. Hilda Babson was the co-hostess.
The guest speakers were artists Patrice Brewer and Patti Bailey, of the Baton Rouge General Hospital Arts in Medicine Foundation, who spoke about their art therapy work with hospital patients.
The program allows those suffering with cancer, burns or other serious illnesses to relieve stress and express creativity with painting and drawing, a news release said.
The women said studies have shown patients who participate in arts in medicine programs benefit emotionally and physically during their treatment. The program also bolsters self-esteem in patients by allowing a way to share their work. With the guidance of the artists, patients create ceiling tiles that are displayed in the ceilings throughout the Baton Rouge General Hospital on Bluebonnet Boulevard in Baton Rouge.