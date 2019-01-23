Broncos turn up the intensity, stampede Saints
The Zachary boys basketball team tuned up for district play with a home game in the “Havoc House” against neighbor West Feliciana on Jan. 15.
Broncos coach Jon McClinton lamented prior to the game that the heat had to be turned up during recent practices because the team had lost some of the defensive intensity that brought them to the finals of the East Baton Rouge tournament last month.
In front of a rocking home crowd, the Broncos responded to McClinton’s pleadings with a 66-40 victory over the Saints. The Broncos jumped to a 12-6 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. The Broncos went to a full-court press early and often to challenge the Saints from baseline to baseline holding them to just 17 first-half points.
The boards were controlled offensively and defensively by junior Darian Ward and sophomore Chris Hilton.
Offensively, the Broncos were led by Chaun Moore who poured in 28 points that included 11 points in the fourth quarter and two 3-pointers. Also scoring from beyond the arc for the Broncos were juniors Dylan Jackson and Michael Stubblefield; and sophomore Kyree Davis.
McClinton said the team "played harder last night than we have been. We have been in a slump since the parish tournament, and we are trying to battle through adverse times. Hats off to our players for learning and developing a mentality that displays what it actually means to wear a Zachary jersey.”
The Broncos were victorious in the freshman game against the Saints (40-27) but found themselves on the losing end of the junior varsity game (34-36).
On the prospects for the remainder of the season, McClinton said, “We definitely will get better every practice, every game, every possession."
The Broncos will have their home district opener on Friday, Jan. 25, against the Live Oak Eagles.
Zachary Sports Snippets
- Sophomore Chris Hilton won the high jump with a meet record leap of 6’10” at the LSU High School Indoor qualifier on Jan. 19. After winning the 220-pound division at the Ken Cole Classic on Jan. 12, senior wrestler Wes Brady followed up with another 220 title at the Louisiana Classic pinning his finals opponent in 54 seconds. The Broncos wrestling team will be competing in the Greater Baton Rouge City Championship on Jan. 25 and 26.
- The Lady Broncos basketball team has been on a hot streak with four straight wins over White Castle, Central Catholic, Albany and Scotlandville. The Scotlandville game was the district opener for coach Tami McClure’s young team.
- In soccer news, Chandler Hastings scored a goal in a 3-1 loss to McKinley on Jan. 15. The boys will be on the road to finish the regular season on Jan. 29 at Haynes Academy and were clinging to a 23 seed for the Division I playoffs (24 teams make the playoffs) at the time of writing. The Lady Broncos soccer team is currently the 28 seed in Division I. They will finish the regular season at home against Haynes Academy Jan. 24 and on the road at Northlake Christian on Jan. 26.