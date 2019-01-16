The Baker Inter-Club Council is accepting nominations for the 2018 Citizen of the Year Award.
Guidelines and dates for submitting the nominations include:
- The nominee must live within the city limits of Baker or an unincorporated area of East Baton Rouge Parish.
- The nominee must have provided unselfish time and talents that improved the quality of life for the residents of Baker for which he or she was not paid and the work does not fall within the scope of his/her job duties.
- Consideration is for Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2018.
Nominations should be mailed to 3809 Epperson St., Baker, LA 70714.
The selection will be made from nominations received as of 5:30 p.m. March 11.
Voting by member clubs will be held at 6 p.m. March 11 in the Baker City Council Chambers. Club dues must be paid before the beginning of the meeting. Clubs and organizations interested in joining the Inter-Club Council should contact President Doris Alexander at (225) 778-0141 or (225) 326-9706.