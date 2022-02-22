In February, students from Zachary Early Learning Center, Rollins Place Elementary and Northwestern Elementary boarded buses and were taken to Zachary High School to watch the drama department’s performance of "Cinderella."
It was the first field trip for many of these students, a news release said. The elementary students dressed up, many like princesses and princes themselves. Some teachers wore tiaras.
The students were treated to the performance and then a meet-and-greet session with the characters post-show.
“This special day tugged at all the heartstrings. Our Ponies got to go see the magical production that the ZHS drama department presented," said Laurie Condon, assistant principal at Zachary Early Learning Center. “ 'Cinderella' was outstanding, but what made it even more meaningful was that the ZHS art students created the set. And students were running the lights. And students were doing hair and makeup. Students were even the ones that edited the original play to shorten it for our little learners.
"The students did so much, and it was extraordinary to see the talent that we have in this beautiful community. What made this day even more special was that it was the first time in two years we have been able to go on any field trips."