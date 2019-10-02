The Prime Timers in Zachary is a group of friends who meet to visit, play games and travel together, a news release said.
The group, led by Debi Mashaw, meets at the Family Life Center of First Baptist Church of Zachary and welcomes new members. Call (225) 654-2755 for information.
It holds multiple events a month:
- On the second Thursday of every month, the group meets at 10 a.m. to visit over coffee and play games. A guest speaker is usually scheduled for 11 a.m. followed by a $3 lunch at noon.
- On the third Thursday each month, the group takes a short trip.
- On the third Monday, the group plays game and heads out to lunch after.
The year's officers are President Johnnie Jones, Vice President Lanelle Fonics and Program Chairman Dora Kirkwood.
At its most recent meeting, the speaker was Dr. Kim Meiners, who spoke about heart issues and other ailments. She told the members senior citizens need to pay attention to three things: remain social, exercise and eat healthy meals. Previous meetings have heard from lawyers and computer experts, and others have had entertainment, especially musical guests.
The group has traveled to a factories where parachutes and firetrucks are made, Nottoway Plantation, the Audubon Aquarium in New Orleans and many other places in the region. Every January, the group eats at the Dinner Bell and shops in McComb, Mississippi.