Major upgrades to Bronco Stadium — Part Two Big Changes
This week we jump into the exciting changes that have taken place over the summer to make the fall football experience electrifying.
Where to start? So many changes, so little space. Get your tickets today because the new Bronco Stadium will be a multipurpose stadium and the event place.
On Sept. 18, 2018, the Zachary Community School Board approved a $1.5 million budget for renovations to Bronco Stadium. The old press box was completely demolished between Christmas and New Year's Day, and construction has been off and on with a recent late flurry of activity to meet a late August deadline so that the Broncos can host West Feliciana in the renovated stadium Aug. 30.
Working from the outside in, a new ticket booth is being installed on the home side near the restrooms to replace the ticket trailer. In addition to seeing three 5A State Championships on the walls of the Jerry Boudreaux Center in the south end zone, opposing fans will look across the field from the visitors' side to see bleachers on either side of the main central structure. The southern expansion added 1,000 seats, bringing the capacity to almost 6,000.
“We hope that adding 1,000 seats will house as many people in Zachary that want to come to Friday night games,” coach David Brewerton said.
Home fans will be excited to have better and more accessible routes to the stands. In addition to adding seats in the south home side stand expansion, 825 individual chairback seats will be made available for reserved season ticket holders. Season tickets will cost $50 for regular seating and $60 for reserved seating that includes the individual seat with chairback.
“We are going to a season ticket package for both general admission and reserved seats so that folks won’t have to stand around at the ticket counter on Friday nights,” Brewerton said.
Visitors will also look up and see a new expanded press box that includes an ADA-compliant elevator. The panel walls of the old press box, though likely stylish in the 1960s, were thin and not insulated.
The new press box promises larger insulated rooms that separate the media, workers and coaches (six total for home and visitors) and will be approximately 2,100 square feet. The large interior room from the expansion also promises that visiting media will not be kindly asked to “stand back against a wall” or “get in tight” followed by lengthy apologies as in years past.
“As our programs continued to grow, the expanded press box is important because the old press box presented safety issues at times and sometimes we had to turn away press that could have given more exposure to our school system because we just could not house them," Brewerton said. "The new facility will give the needed space.”
With the expansion of seating, the ZHS Band of Blue will be moving out of the north end zone and back into the home stands with the students. The bleachers and old scoreboard are being removed to make room for the largest stadium screen you will find in any Louisiana high school football stadium. How big? Try 60 feet by 30 feet, larger than the one in West Monroe.
Before someone asks, “Are my tax dollars paying for this?” They are not. The large screen is being funded by the financial commitment of the “Super Six”, a group of local businesses who have invested so that not a dime has come from taxpayer dollars. The “Super Six” include Bank of Zachary, Medical Pharmacy, Zachary Orthodontics, the Law Offices of Heidi Vessel, Super Ford and Lane Regional Medical Center. These sponsors will be shown prominently during instant replays, commercials and other offerings on the screen. Local businesses interested in advertising on the new screen should contact Brewerton or Diane LeBlanc.
An additional technology class is being added to the Zachary High School curriculum so the screen can be operated by Zachary high students and faculty volunteers. Brewerton indicated, “This new class will give ZHS students an opportunity to have hands-on training and run the Jumbotron.” The speakers attached to the lights that formerly blared from the home side have been removed, and all sound will come from the north endzone and the screen, resulting in an improved sound quality.
“This board will be large enough for us to hold community events throughout the year in our stadium, like movie nights for younger grades, and will be used for more than athletic events," Brewerton said. "There are a lot of possibilities.”