Premier Collision, 20201 McHost Road, is the winner of the Zachary Community Beautification Business Award, presented Nov. 15 by the Zachary Beautification Committee.
Premier Collision received an outdoor sign to display, delivered by members of the Zachary Beautification Committee, Mayor David Amrhein and Councilman Tommy Womack.
After reviewing nominations from the public, the committee recognized business owners Jarrod Weeg and Jason Brown for the overall aesthetics of their property. The award is presented to encourage community improvements, enhance our city’s visual image and economic vitality.
Criteria for the business award included pleasing curb appeal and exterior building appearance, neatly trimmed lawn, bushes and trees, property free of litter and weeds, business visually enhances the surrounding neighborhood and property incorporates a visually pleasing color scheme.
"These efforts not only affect the impression given to a visitor, but they also create a contagious sense of pride for local residents as well," Amrhein said.
Nominations will open again in March for the spring beautification business award.