On the evening of Sept. 12, the Zachary High School Counseling Department hosted the annual ZHS College and Career Fair.
The gathering, held in the school gym, allowed 11th and 12th grade students and their parents to learn about different colleges, universities and career options after high school.
Representatives from both in-state and out-of-state schools were on hand, as well as from several career paths. They were able to answer questions about college and university admissions, academic programs, campus life, scholarships and financial aid.