The No. 7 seed Lady Broncos basketball team (18-8) opened the 2021 5A playoffs at home against the No. 26 Terrebonne Lady Tigers (12-5) of District 7-5A. The Lady Tigers advanced to the regional round in 2020, losing to eventual 5A runner-up Ouachita Parish.
When searching for an edge for the 2021 playoffs, the only common opponent was East St. John, which both teams faced in December. The Lady Broncos won their contest 48-43 while the Lady Tigers lost 51-40.
On Feb. 19, the two teams met to decide who would advance to the regional round to face the winner of the West Monroe and Denham Springs game, which was delayed to Feb. 21 due to iced roads in north Louisiana. Unfortunately, it will not be the Lady Broncos as they fell 59-53.
Senior Kali Howard started the scoring for the Lady Broncos with a layup and contributed a 3-point shot early in the first quarter. The Lady Tigers fought back, went on a five-point run and extended the lead to six at the end of the first quarter (16-10).
In the second quarter, Alissa O’Dell started the scoring for the Lady Broncos, with a layup by Howard bringing the Lady Broncos within two. Cairah Green's 3-pointer gave the Lady Broncos a 19-18 lead that was extended to three on two free throws by Zoe Adams. Undaunted, the Lady Tigers retook the lead 22-21 with 2:23 left in the half. A basket and free throw by Aaliyah Martin contributed to another Lady Broncos run that gave the home team a four-point lead (26-22) going into the half.
Terrebonne fought back in the third quarter, with full-court pressure and consistency at the free-throw line to battle through multiple lead changes with the Lady Broncos. Neither team could extend the lead, once taken, beyond three and Terrebonne went into the fourth quarter with a 41-38 lead. The Lady Tigers scored several goals in the first half and third period on fast-break opportunities.
Coach Tami McClure said, “We did not get back on defense and did play aggressively on offense."
The Lady Broncos came out sizzling to start the fourth with a beautiful pass by Green leading to an O’Dell layup. The Lady Tigers responded and extended the lead to seven with 6:28 remaining. The teams went scoreless for two minutes before a Terrebonne free throw extended the lead to nine.
“I told the girls during game prep that we have to take it to the goal. When we did good, things happened, and when we did not, we fell behind,” McClure said.
The Lady Broncos attempted to rally with 3:55 left when O’Dell scored after an offensive rebound and made a free throw to cut the lead to six. Again, the senior-laden Terrebonne team came back and extended the lead. A layup by Howard and steal and layup by Howard cut the lead to five with 51 seconds left but the shots would not fall and the Lady Tigers were excellent at the free-throw line, ending the Lady Broncos' season.
“Terrebonne never got rattled and they stayed with their game plan,” McClure observed.
Green and Tamia Patterson lead the Lady Broncos scorers with 11 points each, with Howard contributing 10. Lady Broncos seniors playing their last games were Green, Howard, Patterson, Zoa Adams, Diamond Hills and Sakura Knight.
“This has been a remarkable and strange year where the seniors have been asked to make more sacrifices and overcome more things than our previous seniors had to experience,” McClure explained.
McClure said she was pleased at how the players fought through the season and stepped up to replace three seniors who went on to play college basketball this year. Next year’s team should be strong with many returning starters and a good mix of upcoming freshmen.
Remember that guy?
In December 2015, most of Zachary was in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans watching Lindsey Scott lead the Zachary Broncos to their first 5A title. For some of us, that was the last time we got to see one of the most dynamic players to ever come through Zachary. Six years and multiple stops later, a Scott sighting. In case you missed it, his Nicholls State Colonels opened the spring season with an 87-3 victory over Lincoln on Feb. 19.
Scott’s stat line reads 12 of 14 for 153 yards and two touchdowns with six carries for 40 yards and a touchdown. Sound familiar? Glad Nicholls decided to identify their starting quarterback based on production and winning as opposed to hype and height.