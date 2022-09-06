Rapidly growing Zachary will have a new mayor this winter, and each of the three candidates for that post say relieving the city's traffic problems will be a priority in a new administration.
Incumbent Mayor David Amrhein is stepping down after three terms. When he took office in 2010, Zachary had just under 15,000 residents. The new mayor will take over a community with just over 20,000 people.
A new Comite River Diversion Canal is under construction near the city north of Baton Rouge. The new right of way to funnel water from the Comite River to the Mississippi River could potentially be tapped for a new east-west route to divert traffic from the middle of town, they say.
“That’s something that I plan to check into,” said candidate Francis Nezianya, a 16-year city council member. “If not, we can tap into some landowners and see how we can work with them to create another east to west corridor.”
La. 64, which stretches from near the Mississippi River to Greenwell Springs north of Central, cuts through the middle of town.
Police Chief David McDavid, who has supervised law enforcement in the community for 11 years, also would like to tap into the potential path if elected mayor.
A lot of land has already been cleared near the canal, he said, and could perhaps easily accommodate a new road.
“We need to make sure we have this to take the load off the middle of town,” he said.
And candidate Laura O’Brien, an eight-year city council member, wants to find a solution, too.
“We can all talk about the issues — drainage, traffic, protection, growth — but who will actually be able to execute?” she asked.
The election is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and if no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote, a runoff would be held Saturday, Dec. 10. Nezianya has no party affiliation; McDavid and O'Brien are Republicans.
Zachary's growth — its population is up by a third since 2010 — has prompted calls for limits on further development, or at least a slowdown so the city can consider what it wants to look like a decade from now.
McDavid said an outright moratorium might be necessary, but Nezianya and O'Brien won't go that far.
“To put a moratorium in right now would really damage us," O'Brien said. A recent ordinance mandates subdivisions to have more open space, larger lots and rights-of-way, and sidewalks, O’Brien said.
“I’ve always been an advocate for smart growth and economic growth,” she added, “but it has to be carefully done.”
Nezianya backs what he calls "calculated growth."
“A moratorium is not good for businesses,” said Nezianya, a Subway franchisee with several stores around Baton Rouge.
O'Brien is a district executive with the YMCA of the Capitol Area.