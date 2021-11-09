Don't forget the election
If you haven't voted early, the polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13.
Four constitutional amendments are on the ballot.
Baton Rouge and Baker are voting on a Capital Area Transit System renewal. Central is voting on School Board District 4. Two judges races are on the ballot in parts of the parish.
Holiday deadline
If you need to send us information or photos for the Thanksgiving week issue, please do so by 4 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 17.
Quotes for Good to help Food Pantry
State Farm agent Cecil Graves III, of Zachary, announced Zachary Food Pantry is the recipient for its Quotes for Good program in November.
During November, for every household who completes an auto, fire or life policy quote, the local agent’s office will make a $10 donation to the food pantry.
The person receiving the quote can be a new or current customer. Current customers will need to receive a quote for a policy they don’t currently have with the agent.
Be sure to mention Quotes for Good and the Zachary Food Pantry when calling for the quote.
Church to host annual Mistletoe Market
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4727 McHugh Drive, Zachary, will hold its fourth annual Mistletoe Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dec. 11-12, in the parish activity center.
Shopping, coffee, hot chocolate and Christmas cookies will be available. Bring a camera to get photos with Santa. For information, contact St. John’s Religious Education Office at (225) 654-5885 or religioused@sjb-ola.org.
Vaccinations and a meet & greet in Baker
City to City Riderz Meet & Greet and COVID-19 vaccinations will be Nov. 20 at 3439 Groom Road, Baker. Vaccinations, sponsored by several Baker organizations, will be available from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The meet & greet will be from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., with ride out at 7:30 p.m.
Zachary parade planned
The Zachary Christmas parade is at 10 a.m. Dec. 4. The theme is Christmas Notes and Holiday Floats, featuring The Songs of Christmas. Visit www.zacharychamber.com or email members@zacharychamber.com for a parade entry form.
Annual Veteran's Day ceremony Thursday
The Bank of Zachary will host the 13th annual Veterans Day Flag Raising Ceremony. The brief program will be at 7:30 a.m. Nov. 11 at the Regional Veterans Park behind Lane Regional Medical Center. The public is welcome.
Christmas project underway
Operation Christmas Child runs through Nov. 14 at Zachary United Methodist Church.
Sound Radio plans appreciation concert
Sound Radio, WPAE-FM 89.7 and KPAE-FM 91.5, plans an appreciation concert at 7 p.m. Nov. 12 at Milldale Baptist Church, 11950 Milldale Road, Zachary.
For information, call (225) 681-5906 or (800) 324-1108
The Guardians, Chronicle and Greg Sullivan are set to perform.