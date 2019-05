Fourth grade Girl Scout Junior Troop 10150 of Zachary collected donations during their cookie sale to benefit the Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital. They were able to donate 55 boxes of cookies along with a $500 monetary donation. They also made over 150 hobby stick catapults along with friends from Junior Troop 10346 to be distributed to the patients as a fun STEM activity for the kids during their stay at the hospital. From left are the girls presenting their donation to Camille Amadeo from OLOL, Emelia Sully, Munachiso Ejiofor, troop leader Melanie Sully, Miracle Moore, Elizabeth Scott. Not pictured are Adaren Alexander, Josie Davis, Kaleigh Haynes, Marlee Ballmer, Paige Castleberry, Paisley Sanders, Rowan Wiggins and troop co-leader Maranath Graugnard.