Organizational meeting set for Zachary Farmers Market
A Zachary Farmers Market vendor’s organizational meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the gazebo on Virginia Street, behind City Hall. All returning and new vendors, and anyone interested in being a vendor, are invited to attend.
“We are excited to see the return of the Zachary Farmers Market in the City Annex Parking Lot, which was highly successful in the past,” said Nita Edwards, chairwoman of the farmers market committee.
During Wednesday’s meeting, the committee plans to talk about vendor requirements, registration fees, market hours and highlight other important information and changes happening this year.
Vendors will be able to register and pick up a copy of the Zachary Farmers Market rules and regulations. Edwards said the market plans to be active on social media to help get more people engaged and connected to healthy food options. Small vendor fees will be applied to advertising in local newspapers and other media outlets.
The Zachary Farmers Market would like to officially begin Oct. 5.
First fall gazebo concert announced
The season's first Downtown Live at the Gazebo events is Sept. 13. After 8 will play its mix of Motown, classic rock and dance music. The concert is 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the gazebo on Virginia Street. Parking will be marked with public parking signs. Guests can bring blankets and lawn chairs, but no pets. Food and drinks will be on sale.
ZHS alumnus to play concert
Cullen Wade and The Waters, a Nashville band, will perform honky-tonk classics and original songs at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21 in the performing arts center at Zachary High School, from which Cullen Wade Davezac graduated in 2006.
Bible study starting
Bible Study Fellowship will begin a study for women called "Acts and the Letters of the Apostles" from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 10 at First Baptist Church Zachary, 4200 Main St. The study is free and materials are provided. Child care is not available.
Photo exhibit set
The Community of Baker third Photographers Exhibit is from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Baker Branch Library. Cathy L. Gabel, Frederick Schiele and friends will show their work. For information, email Schiele at F.Schiele@yahoo.com.
Save the date
Sept. 20: Lane Regional Medical Center Foundation annual Golf Tournament
Sept. 28: 13th annual Fall Bazaar for The Little School
Oct. 14: Zachary Rotary/Chamber Golf Tournament
Oct. 17: Public meeting about Baker Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan
Nov. 3: Zachary Fall Art Crawl
Dec. 3: Metro 1 annual Christmas Pot Luck Gathering
Dec. 7: Zachary Christmas Parade