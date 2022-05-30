Girl Scout leader Terylon Booth seized a teachable moment to talk to her three children about patriotism, sacrifice and military service.
The Booth family, volunteers from the Christian Youth Riders, joined Boy Scout troops and other groups who gathered at Port Hudson National Cemetery on Saturday to place flags on graves ahead of the Memorial Day holiday. The Christian Youth Riders are based in the Baker-Zachary area, but Scouts traveled from other parishes to take part in the service project.
In preparation for Memorial Day, flags will be placed on 13,688 graves at Port Hudson National Cemetery and 8,180 graves at Louisiana National Cemetery. The Veterans Affairs invited the public and youth organizations to assist with placement of the flags as part of an annual tradition.