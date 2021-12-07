Each holiday season, ornaments are designed by Louisiana students to decorate the Christmas trees inside the Governor's Mansion. The theme this year is “All Things Silver and Gold.”
Copper Mill Elementary art teacher Darryl Alello has several students who designed ornaments that will be displayed in the mansion in December.
Louisiana first lady Donna Edwards sends a notification to all the school districts in the state, asking each district to select students to design a Christmas ornament.
There will be no public tours this year, but there are plans to post videos and photos on social media for all to view.