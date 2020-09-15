Want to attend one of the service academies?
A Virtual Service Academy Day with the congressional delegation from Louisiana will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 23. Registration closes at 5 p.m. Sept. 21 and instructions on how to join the call will be sent the following day. Call (225) 929-7711 for information.
Email one of these address to RSVP: shawn_hanscom@cassidy.senate.gov (Bill Cassidy), hannah_livingston@kennedy.senate.gov (John Kennedy), ramona.martin@mail.house.gov (Ralph Abraham), jonathan.smith2@mail.house.gov (Garret Graves), greg.ellison@mail.house.gov (Clay Higgins), jerrie.ledoux@mail.house.gov (Mike Johnson), karen.domino@mail.house.gov (Cedric Richmond), or danielle.evans@mail.house.gov (Steve Scalise).
Document shredding available
The Bank of Zachary will have a free Community Shred Day from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 17 at the Main Branch, 4743 Main St., Zachary, and the Central Branch, 13444 Hooper Road, Central. The same event will also be Oct. 3 at the Watson Branch, 32340 La. 16. Documents will be shredded professionally and securely on-site.
Support local dog rescues and learn pet first aid
The annual Must Luv Dogs Facebook auction runs until Thursday, Sept. 17. The event is the rescue's main fundraiser. Area vendors have donated items on sale. To participate, join the Facebook group facebook.com/groups/mustluvdogsauction/?ref=share.
Must Luv Dogs also is hosting a virtual pet CPR and first-aid certification course with Red Cape CPR Training from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 4 via Zoom.
The four-hour class will discuss symptoms of illness; taking vital signs; maintaining wellness in dogs and cats; how to manage injuries; and CPR for pets. The class fee includes a digital manual, two-year certification in pet first aid and CPR, as well as several checklists.
Register at redcapecpr.com/courses. Space is limited. Cost is $70, with $5 of the fee supporting Must Luv Dogs. Pet attendance is encouraged. Children under 12 can sit in the class for free with a registered student.
2020 census deadline nears
The deadline to complete the 2020 Census form is Sept. 30. Among the uses of the census is deciding how to allocate tax dollars. The Census estimates each person not counted loses about $1,800 for a community. Census workers are visiting door to door but you can still fill in the form by internet, https://my2020census.gov/, or by phone from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily. The English phone line for the 50 states and Washington, D.C., is (844) 330-2020. The Spanish line for the same area is (844) 468-2020.