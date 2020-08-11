Boy Scout Morgan Day donated a flag retirement box to Zachary. The Plainsman wrote about the project in June.
Recently, Day collected more than 70 American flags from the flag retirement box. The next step for retiring the American flags will be proper disposal by Boy Scout Troop 46. The ceremony will be conducted with dignity and respect and the flags will be burned completely to ashes, according to a news release.
The box can be accessed by anyone in the public and can be found in the rear of the City Annex Parking Lot, 4650 Main St., in Zachary. The location provides residents drive-thru convenience. People are asked to remember to fold the flag before placing into the box.