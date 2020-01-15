LSU has announced the names of the students who have made the Dean’s List and the President’s Honor Roll for the fall 2019 semester.
Undergraduate students enrolled in at least 15 credit hours who earned GPAs of 4.0 or higher during the semester are listed on the President’s Honor Roll. Undergraduate students who earned GPAs of 3.5 to 3.99 in at least 15 credit hours are listed on the Dean’s List.
Zachary
President’s Honor Roll
College of Engineering: Dalton Stephen DeLaune, Greenwell Springs; and Seth Holden Richard, Baker.
College of Human Sciences & Education: Brynn P. Boone, Zachary; Serenity L. Lanclos, Pride; Elizabeth C. Neighbor, Baker; and Collin D. Strickland, Greenwell Springs.
College of Humanities and Social Sciences: Grace Kathryn Bartel, Greenwell Springs; Madison Blair Hadden, Greenwell Springs; Nash P. Joyner, Zachary; and Grace Catherine Pulliam, Zachary.
College of Music and Dramatic Arts: Gage C. Bennett, Zachary;and Miranda Rain Scott-Catoire, Greenwell Springs.
College of Science: Brea Lynne Bonin, Zachary; Jena E. Bordelon, Zachary; Hannah Noel Cowart, Greenwell Springs; and Brooklyn Marie Squiers, Zachary.
E.J. Ourso College of Business: Habibah Ibrahim, Baker.
University College Center for Advising and Counseling: Abby R. Crowe, Greenwell Springs.
University College Center for Freshman Year: Cade Halley Cassels, Greenwell Springs; Hayden Douglas Cowart, Greenwell Springs; and Mary Grace Lane Hardin, Zachary.
Dean's List
College of Agriculture: Naya M. Black, Baker; Logan A. Leblanc, Greenwell Springs; Lakelyn Ann Lumpkin, Pride; and Aaliyah Japera Newton, Baker.
College of Art and Design: Alexis Albert, Zachary; Chloe Michelle Comeaux, Zachary; Katie Hostetler, Zachary; Victoria M. Staid, Zachary; and Lauren R. Thompson, Zachary.
College of Engineering: Emma Campbell Chaney, Zachary; Richard Tyler Garcia, Zachary; Robert Shaun Jullens, Baker; Luz De Luna Lawes, Greenwell Springs; Dalton Lee Morris, Pride; Natalie M. Nelson, Greenwell Springs; and James S. Thompson, Zachary.
College of Human Sciences & Education: Olivia N. Hurst, Zachary; Victoria Elizabeth Lacour, Zachary; Fallon Therese Ledoux, Zachary; Larissa Powers, Pride; Tejah Raymoni Scott, Greenwell Springs; and Reagan Leigh Staggs, Zachary.
College of Humanities and Social Sciences: Stephen T. Arceneaux, Greenwell Springs; Taylor S. Bonds, Zachary; Orrin Bennett Bordelon, Zachary; Jacob D. Breaux, Greenwell Springs; Grace E. Bridges, Baker; Joseph Claude Heine, Pride; Abigail Elizabeth Kent, Zachary; Steven A. Lavinghouse, Zachary; Bria Nichole Turner, Baker; and Morgyn E. Young, Zachary.
College of Music and Dramatic Arts: Taylor E. Lloyd, Greenwell Springs; and Hanna Panamarenka, Zachary.
College of Science: Myrna Ali Brunson, Zachary; Skylar Alexis Culmone, Pride; and Karli Danielle Hall, Zachary.
E.J. Ourso College of Business: Aubrey Lee Barber, Zachary; Aaniyah T. Cola, Zachary; Emily G. Martin, Baker; Derrah Nate Scott, Zachary; and Sydney Alexis Tillman, Greenwell Springs.
Manship School of Mass Communication: Breanna Nicole Creel, Baker.
University College Center for Advising and Counseling: Brandt D. Boudreaux, Greenwell Springs; Kenlee Suzanne McHugh, Zachary; Hannah Danielle Moran, Greenwell Springs; Raegan Denise Willis, Greenwell Springs; and Leigh Anne Wray, Greenwell Springs.
University College Center for Freshman Year:
Timothy C Boeneke, Pride; Carson Joseph Caruso, Greenwell Springs; Rachael Noel Coates, Greenwell Springs; Abdullatif Jason Hantash, Zachary; Corinne Aubrey Heyl, Greenwell Springs; Caleb Parker Manemann, Pride; Colleen Brooke Riley, Zachary; Alayna G. Tate, Greenwell Springs; and Tommy V. Tran, Zachary.