Jolie Desoto, 5, understands that Halloween is about fun and games, but she was seriously representing all little girls who are heroes and not just princesses. “I’m Batgirl,” the fiery little redhead announced when casually called a princess.
Heroes, princesses and a cast of characters celebrated Halloween a little early Monday during the trunk-or-treat event put on by the Key Club and several other Zachary High student organizations. Decorated trunks were lined up in the Zachary High School stadium parking lot to provide a closed, safe space for trick-or-treaters.
Jennie Stewart, Jolie’s mom, appreciated the event layout and how easy it was for parents. “That was really nice and it's a lot safer,” Stewart said. “We had a great time, and we got a whole haul of candy.”
Fun and fundraising were accomplished goals for faculty member Troyletta McClinton, who sponsors both the Key Club and the school yearbook. McClinton said she was impressed by the student leaders who made the event a success. More than 20 student organizations manned game and activities stations or decorated car trunks to distribute candy and giveaways.
Christianna Hilliard, president of the Key Club, said the first goal of the event was to get all the clubs involved. “We have an awesome Club Council that's all the clubs combined,” she said. “We work to support each other, support the community, care for the community, and have fun while we are doing it.”
Making a monetary contribution to a charity was another focus of the event. “The proceeds will go to UNICEF, which helps premature babies and their mothers get all the materials and necessary items that they need,” Hilliard said.
Mia Jackson is a Key Club officer and the editor of the school yearbook. She said her dual role was to plan and execute a successful event and provide exposure to what the ZHS students accomplished.
“While I was organizing the games and trying to keep everything in order, I was also snapping a few pictures on my phone, trying to memorize everything we did because Key Club also has an Instagram,” Jackson said. “We try to make sure everybody can see what we're doing, what kind of impact we're making.”
“We try to get all of our members to come out and do things to help the community because we're really a community-based club,” Jackson said. “Honestly, if you join Key Club, you know our motto and you know we're here to support, and we're here to help everyone out.”
The student organizers said they felt the engagement from so many ZHS groups was a big part of a shared success.
“We got like all of our clubs to come out — we had Beta out here, we had FBLA — we had all of our clubs out here. Everybody played a part,” Jackson said. “A lot of people did different trunks, and we had 20 or so trunks out there. We had different volunteers doing games. It wasn’t just Key Club.”