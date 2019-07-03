The Lane Regional Medical Center Foundation recently held its ‘A Night at the USO' annual gala at Hemingbough in St. Francisville.
The gala is one the foundation’s largest fundraising events each year. This year’s event raised $24,000, which will be used toward the foundation's projects for the labor, delivery, postpartum and nursery departments.
Music from Ned Fasullo & the Fabulous Big Band Orchestra, a performance by Madison Russell and 1940s style dance exhibitions from local dance students and instructors were highlights of the evening. Raffles, a silent auction and a wine pull helped raise funds.
“This year was amazing, and we are so grateful for everyone who came out in support of the event. The gala committee pulled out all the stops to put together a great evening.” said Foundation Director Theresa Payment. “Thank you to all of the generous individuals and businesses who donated services and items which helped make the evening so successful.”