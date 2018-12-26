Several support groups will meet in January at Lane Regional Medical Center, 6300 Main St., Zachary. Call (225) 658-4587 for information.
Food Addicts Breaking Free: A weekly support group to provide fellowship for men and women willing to recover from the disease of food addiction. Meets every 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31. Call Velma Alford at (225)715-9268.
Grief Support Group: A monthly support group to provide companionship, understanding and support with others who have experienced loss and are experiencing the similar challenges that living with grief brings. Meets the first Friday of every month, 2 p.m., Jan. 4. Call Dianne Miller at (225) 975-1636.
Stroke Support Group: A bi-monthly support group to provide stroke survivors and their caregivers a place to connect with others and exchange practical information on the challenges of adjusting to the changes in their lives. Meets the fourth Thursday of every other month. Lunch will be provided at the noon Jan. 24 meeting. Registration is preferred. Call Lane Rehabilitation Center at (225) 658-6800
Alzheimers Caregiver Support Group: A monthly support group to provide a place for caregivers of persons with dementia to develop a mutual support system and to exchange practical information on caregiving challenges and ways of coping. Meets the fourth Friday of every month. Starts at 2 p.m., Jan. 25. Call Dianne Miller at (225) 975-1636.