Todd Pourciau, dean of Innovative Learning and Academic Support at Baton Rouge Community College and board member for Adult Literacy Advocates of Greater Baton Rouge, spoke at the Zachary Rotarian Luncheon on Nov. 11.
As a board member for Adult Literacy Advocates of Greater Baton Rouge, Pourciau spoke to the Rotarians about educational outreach. The mission of ALA is to help adults achieve personal, employment and family goals by improving their literacy skills in Louisiana. ALA is a Capital Area United Way agency that provides education programs for adults in Baton Rouge. The group has been serving the community for over 40 years, offering services like one-on-one tutoring, small group instruction and many more.
Recently, the Adult Literacy Advocates held a charity golf tournament at Copper Mill Golf Club to benefit the group's students, programs and educational outreach services. The tournament winners were Gray Petty and Brogan Gibbon, of the Zachary High School golf team.