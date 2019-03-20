Lady Broncos and Hagan takes top honors at Beaver Creek
On March 12, Lady Broncos golfers Kylie O’Brien and Emily Hagan took to the links at Beaver Creek to compete against University High, St. John of Plaquemine, West Feliciana and Parkview in a nine-hole match. Both Hagan and O’Brien are coming off the 2018 season where both were named All-Metro.
Hagan, a junior honor student at Zachary High, had the low score, shooting a 42. O’Brien finished the day with a 48, tied for third place. Their combined scores allowed the Lady Broncos to win the match with a 90. The girls will next be in action at Beaver Creek on March 21.
Kyle Bennett was the low scorer (39) at False River Country Club on March 14. The boys will next be in action at LSU on March 28 when they take on East Ascension and Dutchtown. The Zachary girls and boys are coached by Kenny Langlois and Johnny Nagle.
Tennis anyone?
The Zachary girls tennis team is on a roll. After losing the first two matches, they have won three straight. On March 11, against Woodlawn, winners for the girls were Allison Fowler in singles, Hudson Trott and Jamie Stagg in doubles, Julia Schlorke and Alexis Oukes in doubles. The boys also competed that day but fell by a score of 1-4. Sophomore Tyler Fletcher was the sole winner for the boys in singles with a straight set (6-0, 6-1) victory over Jacob Barnes, of Woodlawn.
Broncos baseball defeats Sam Houston
Sam Houston held a national ranking as high as No. 2 in Max Preps (No. 1 in three other publications) and sported a 16-0 record going into the Sulphur tournament, where they met Zachary Broncos pitcher Tanner Hall. Hall handcuffed the Broncos, holding them to one run, and Alex Milazzo, Brady Hernandez and Dylan Jackson provided the bats to propel the Broncos to a 5-1 victory.
Milazzo’s two-run double broke the game open, and Hall held the bats in check. The Broncos finished the weekend with victories over Natchitoches Central (7-4), Airline (11-1) and a loss to West Ouachita (6-9). At deadline, Zachary was No. 7 in the state power rankings, which will likely go up after the win over No. 1 Sam Houston.
Broncos boys and girls win third straight meet
The boys and girls felt the home crowd again March 15 at the Red Stick Classic at Zachary High School. The boys scored 404 points to far outdistance second-place Baker (228). Similarly, the girls were victorious, scoring 532 points to nearest competitor Baton Rouge High (480). First-place honors for the girls went to Lanay Mealey (300 hurdles), the 4x200-meter relay team, Micah Taylor (shot put), A’Neseya Dunn (javelin), and Orsciana Bears with wins in the long and triple jump.
First-place finishers for the boys were L’Jean McKneely (110 hurdles), Chris Hilton in the high jump, the 4x100-meter relay team, 4x200-meter relay team and 4x800-meter relay team.
ZHS bowling team finishes season on high note
The Zachary High School bowling team concluded its 2019 campaign March 11 with a victory over Belaire, 24-3. The Bronco bowlers finished the regular season 4-8 and a final power ranking of 7.54. That’s right, there are power rankings for bowling.
Upcoming events to support Zachary athletics
- On April 16, Bistro Byronz will be donating 20 percent of all proceeds (dine in or take out) to the Zachary volleyball team.
- The annual four-person golf scramble to support Zachary athletics will be held April 22. To register, sponsor or volunteer, contact Diane Leblanc at Dianne.Leblanc@zachary schools.org.