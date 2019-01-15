Zachary Community School Board members started their new terms of office Tuesday under a cloud that has been hanging over the city for the past week: uncertainty about the effects of massive layoffs at the Georgia-Pacific mill in nearby Port Hudson.

The company’s announcement last week that it will stop producing office paper, downsize the plant and eliminate about 650 jobs has raised alarm in Zachary. The facility, a top employer in the area, is located outside the city limits but within the school district and is a major source of tax revenue.

The local employment and economic outlook took another hit Tuesday, when BASF announced it will close its Zachary chemical plant, causing more than 50 people to lose their jobs.

In a work session ahead of the meeting during which the nine board members — eight reelected incumbents and one past member who is returning after four years off the board — were inaugurated, district leaders talked about their concerns.

It came up as they discussed a request for the board to approve a mid-fiscal year revision to the 2018-2019 budget, upping it from $55.3 million to $56.6 million.

The board unanimously voted later to make the change, which business manager John Musso said was needed in light of a 12-percent jump in property tax collections in the past year.

Board member Heidi Vessel asked Musso how the budget could be affected given the potential for a diminished stream of tax dollars once Georgia-Pacific’s partial closure is complete and the impact on the local economy plays out.

“In the event that we weren’t going to collect all the ... taxes, we do have a surplus of funds — almost $20 million dollars,” Musso responded.

Vessel urged officials to be cautious in their spending amid the uncertainty over future revenue, which comes as the city and school system population continue a yearslong trend of growth.

“In 10 years, we’re going to need to replace (the Zachary High School stadium) field, and the buildings are getting older,” she said. “We’re increasingly going to have to do more maintenance on them.”

“I don’t want a perfect storm to happen, like a reduction in revenue and increase in maintenance,” she added.

Superintendent Scott Devillier assured Vessel “that’s all in our plan,” saying he and his staff are already careful with their finances.

“We feel like the sky is not falling down and we’re going to get through this,” Devillier said. “This community is resilient and we’ll work through it.”

He added that his team is looking for ways schools can help parents who have lost jobs at either of the plants and their children. Guidance counselors stand ready to talk with affected students who are stressed by the situation, student support services director Aeneid Mason said under questioning by board member David Dayton.

