Nakeisha Robertson Cleveland was appointed by the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council to the board of commissioners at Lane Regional Medical Center. She replaces Doze Butler, who moved out of state.
Originally from Baton Rouge, Cleveland graduated from LSU, where she earned her bachelor's degree in sociology. As deputy director of the Louisiana Primary Care Association, she serves as a technical resource for the state’s federally qualified health centers; manages day-to-day operations; and represents the association and its members on state, regional and national committees.
She and her husband, Kendall, have four children, Kamerin, 20; Kendall, 18; Nyja, 11; and David, 3. Cleveland is an active member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. Mu Zeta Chapter, as well as the Zachary High School Coaches’ Wives Club.
“I believe it is important to give back to the community where we receive so much,” Cleveland said. “My family and I recently moved to Zachary, and I am excited to serve on the board at Lane and contribute to its future growth and expansion.”
The Lane Regional Medical Center board includes nine members. In addition to Cleveland, board members include Chairwoman Gaynell Young; Vice Chairman Jordan Charlet; and members-at-large David Bowman, Debby Brian, Dr. Reagan Elkins, Donna Kline, Thomas Scott and Darnell Waites.