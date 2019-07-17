David Bowman was recently appointed by the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council to the Board of Commissioners at Lane Regional Medical Center. He replaces Mark Thompson who retired from the board after completing three consecutive four-year terms.
A Zachary resident, Bowman earned a bachelor of science in safety engineering from Kennedy-Western University and has more than 25 years of industrial experience with a focus on human performance, operations, maintenance, safety engineering and organizational alignment.
Bowman served in the United States Marine Corps and has held various leadership roles with R&R Marine Maintenance, Chevron, Chevron-Phillips and Entergy. Bowman is CEO of Knowledge Vine LLC, a local company that provides safety and behavior change consulting services.
“I am extremely passionate about serving our community,” Bowman said. “I look forward to learning all I can and working hard in an effort to see Lane continue to grow and flourish as the premier healthcare facility in our region.”
Bowman and his wife, Samantha, have two daughters, and their first grandson is due in October. In addition to being president of the Clairmont subdivision’s property owners association, Bowman enjoys golfing, hunting and fishing.