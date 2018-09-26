People driving on Main Street in the past week have probably noticed Zachary’s City Hall annex building looks a little different.
The nondescript building recently got a welcome face-lift in the form of an awning that was installed Sept. 18.
The black awning hangs above the windows on the front of the building. It features the Zachary city logo and the words “city annex” printed in bold white letters.
The annex also got a fresh coat of paint and new trim.
The project was a suggestion of the Zachary Beautification Committee, said Sharon Phillips, the city’s public information officer and a member of the committee. The group, which strives to improve Zachary’s image and encourage economic vitality, has been discussing ways to “bring back Main Street,” she said.
They hope to help create “attractive streetscapes while improving and maintaining the appearance of our city,” Phillips said. “A façade improvement of the city annex building was suggested to Mayor David Amrhein, who felt this simple change would enhance our Main Street (and) overall downtown appearance.”
The work cost the city $4,000, she said.
In addition to Phillips, members of the Beautification Committee are Lizzie Blair, Jenni Burke, Kim Denson, Beetle Fisher, Jen Gennaro, Lauri Kitchen, Mary Landry, Bonnie Parnell, Brandi Triche, Christy Turner, Charlie Vince and Taylor Watts.