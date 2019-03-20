Copper Mill Elementary School Junior Beta Club students returned from the Louisiana Elementary Convention and the Louisiana Junior Convention with several awards, including a 2019-2020 state Beta secretary.
Sara Lampton, a sixth-grader, competed against three other Betas from Louisiana to be elected as the 2019-2020 state Beta secretary. The National Beta Club has three state officers who serve as ambassadors for the state. Sara will facilitate the sessions of the following year’s state convention. To seek candidacy, she had to actively meet and greet convention attendees, seek support for office through campaign speeches and club campaign skits, and enhance personal leadership skills.
Copper Mill fifth-grade winners who competed at the Louisiana Elementary Convention on Jan. 28-29, in Lafayette, include Phoebe Fannin, first place, social studies; Eli Roberts, third place, science; Samantha Sanders, fifth place, digital art; and Jake Curry, Gracie Dalferes and Camille Masterson, third place, group solo, duo, trio.
Copper Mill sixth-grade winners who competed at the Louisiana Junior Convention on Feb. 20-22, in Lafayette, include, Cameron Dilney, first place, social studies; Ja'Myrea Foreman, fourth place, speech; Deborah Shobomowo, fourth place, math; Cal Cassard, fifth place, woodworking.
Carter Brunson, Cal Cassard, Evelyn Deroche, Ja'Myrea Foreman, Lillian Funk, Nadia Henriquez, Sophia Hogan, Emily Maas, Caroline Murphy, Isabella Peterkin and Sydney Robertson, won second place for campaign skit performance.
Students who earned first through fifth place are eligible to compete at the National Junior Convention in June. The Copper Mill Elementary School Junior Beta Club is led by Amber Gonzalez, Karen Jones and Jaime Knight.