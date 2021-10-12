GriefShare holiday seminar set
GriefShare: Surviving the Holidays is a seminar for people facing the holidays after a loved one’s death. The seminar will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 7 at First Baptist Church, 4200 Main St., in the Banquet Hall. There is no cost.
The seminar features practical suggestions and reassurance through video interviews with counselors, grief experts and other people who have experienced the holidays after their loved one’s death. Topics to be discussed include dealing with hard-hitting emotions, what to do about traditions, how to survive social events, and where to find comfort and strength.
Those who attend will receive a Survival Guide filled with practical tips, encouraging words, journaling ideas and exercises for daily help through the holiday season.
To register or find out more about GriefShare Surviving the Holidays, call First Baptist Church, (225) 654-2755 or email fbcz@fbcz.org. You can register on line at www.fbcz.org/rsvp.
Church to host motor vehicle show
First Baptist Church, Zachary will host a Car/Truck/Motorcycle Show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 6 in the church parking lot at the corner of Main Street and 42nd Street.
The show is open to all makes, models and years of cars, trucks and motorcycles. The vehicle can be an antique or a new model, a classic or a custom, a modified or an original. There is no entry fee to enter a vehicle.
The event includes door prizes and trophies for exhibitors and free lunch for everyone.
This event is sponsored by the Recreation Ministry of First Baptist Church, Zachary. Register online at www.fbcz.org/rsvp or call the church office for information (225) 654-2755.
Pumpkin Patch planned
Pumpkin Patch Extravaganza will be held Oct. 17-31 at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church and Day School. Arts and crafts, hay rides, games, story time, bake sale and food are planned. The patch is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Fall Fest activities will be Saturdays, Oct. 23 and 30. Proceeds benefit church and school activities.
BREC to host annual Geaux Fish Catfish Rodeo
BREC Conservation team is hosting its annual Geaux Fish Catfish Rodeo from 7:30 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Zachary Community Park’s Fishing Pond. BREC's Geaux Fish Rodeo is open to all ages and skill levels. BREC will stock the pond with adult channel catfish to ensure participants have plenty to catch. Prizes will be awarded based on fish caught. Participants should preregister in advance at brec.org/geauxfish. For information, email conservation@brec.org or call BREC's Conservation team at (225) 272-9200.
Pet adoption and costume contest
Must Luv Dogs Rescue and the Zachary Farmers Market are holding an adoption event and costume contest at the Gazebo on Virginia Street on Oct. 30. Visit www.mustluvdogs.org for registration and details.
Public rosary event planned
The St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish family invites the Zachary community for a public recitation of the rosary at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 16 on the church grounds, 4826 Main St., Zachary. Attendance is open to the public. Bring your rosary, a lawn chair and a friend. The rosary, led by the Rev. Jeff Bayhi, pastor of St. John the Baptist Parish, will be one of over 20,000 rosary rallies that will take place across the U.S. on that day. For information, contact Marie Kennedy (225) 454-8289 or St. John the Baptist Catholic Church (225) 654-5778.
Trick-or-treat hours set
The City Council set the date for 2021 Trick-or-Treating as 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Elections delayed
The Oct. 9 election has moved to Nov. 13 and the Nov. 13 election to Dec. 11 because of Hurricane Ida recovery.