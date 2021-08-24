A quick bit of fun
Kaitlyn Shyanne Rodgers asked on Facebook, "If Daiquiri is spelled like Daiquiri then why isn't Zachary spelled like Zaiquiri?" What do you think?
Voter Registration Week a good time to check status or register
To commemorate Voter Registration Week, Registrar of Voters Steve Raborn is reminding East Baton Rouge Parish residents to make sure they are registered to vote and to either register or update their registration as needed before the fall elections.
The Registrar of Voters Office will be conducting a voter registration drive during Voter Registration Week, Aug. 23-27. Residents who need to register to vote or update their registration may do so online at www.geauxvote.com or in person at the Registrar of Voters Office or at the voter drive conducted at branches of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library.
To provide East Baton Rouge Parish residents an opportunity to register to vote near their home or workplace, the Registrar of Voter’s Office will visit library branches from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. during the special week.
Scheduled stops include:
Aug. 23
- Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd.
- River Center Branch Library, 250 North Blvd.
- Scotlandville Branch Library, 7373 Scenic Highway
August 24
- Central Branch Library, 11260 Joor Road
- Fairwood Branch Library, 12910 Old Hammond Hwy.
- Zachary Branch Library, 1900 Church St.
August 25
- Carver Branch Library, 720 Terrace St.
- Delmont Gardens Branch Library, 3351 Lorraine St.
- Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
August 26
- Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library, 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Road
- Eden Park Branch Library, 5131 Greenwell Springs Road
- Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch Library, 11300 Greenwell Springs Road
August 27
- Jones Creek Regional Branch Library, 6222 Jones Creek Road
- Baker Branch Library, 3501 Groom Road
Applicants registering to vote in person should bring valid identification that establishes identity, age and residency. You must submit your current Louisiana driver’s license, if you have one, or your birth certificate or other documentation which reasonably and sufficiently establishes your identity, age and residency. If you have no picture ID, you may bring a utility bill, payroll check, or government document that includes your name and address.
To cast a ballot in the Oct. 9 election, the last day to register to vote in-person or by mail is Sept. 8. Sept. 18 is the last day to register to vote online at geauxvote.com. Early voting will be Sept. 25 through Oct. 2.
Voters may check the status of their registration at geauxvote.com or by calling the Registrar of Voters Office at (225) 389-3940.
On your mark
The Baker Buffalo Festival 2021 5k Fun Run and 1 mile walk are planned for Sept. 18 at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 3325 Groom Road, in Baker.
Sign in starts at 7 a.m., race at 8 a.m. Entry is $20 and registration is at www.basa.org. For information, contact Kinta Cage at (225) 278-9117.
Help map internet speeds in rural Louisiana
Many communities in the Baton Rouge area are participating in the Delta Broadband Mapping Project.
People are asked to visit https://tinyurl.com/bxy7z4fz when in an area, fill in the form asking for an address, and then run the speed test. This allows the project to see what’s going on in the areas. And if your home or business is unable to get service, be sure to enter that information also.
Schedules and policies changing quickly
With the recent COVID-19 surge, many organizations have adjusted policies about mask wearing and how available they are to the public. Some activities are being canceled. Carry a mask with you to accommodate these changes and call ahead to make sure events are still being held.