Houston … no problem!
Where were you when the Zachary Broncos defeated rival Live Oak and former coach Jesse Cassard on April 16 at Live Oak? While I couldn't attend, I was happy to hear it while in Houston, thanks to the Zachary High student broadcast team of Chandler Ducote and Caynan Byrd.
Zachary baseball held a half game lead over Live Oak in the 4/5A standings and had to go on the road. Coach Jacob Fisher told the team before the game that there would be a playoff atmosphere and “we need to control what we can control and take what they give us.” Fisher was right on both. Live Oak provided the home team playoff atmosphere, and the Broncos took control.
Want heroics? How about two home runs, including the winning home run in the ninth, from LSU commitment Alex Milazzo? And a 4-for-5 outing by junior designated hitter Maverick McClure. How about a gutsy 8⅔-inning outing by Tanner Hall who threw 112 pitches with 85 strikes? Zack Farr came in to finish the Eagles and secure a 5-4 win.
“Beating Live Oak on the road in that environment was huge,” said coach Jacob Fisher.
The next night the Broncos would capture their fourth straight 4/5A district title with a two-game sweep of Scotlandville in Zachary.
It was senior night and the Broncos did not disappoint. Seniors Beau Lockhart, Creed David, Collier Cranford, Milazzo, Phillip Faucheaux and Farr finished their careers like they started them, as 4/5A district champions.
“This group of young men continue to fight through the adversity put in front of them, and they all want the same thing: to accomplish our team goals,” Fisher said.
In the opener, Farr pitched the Broncos to an 11-1 victory over the Hornets. In the second game, senior Faucheaux pitched for the win (12-0) with Milazzo relieving him for the last two innings. Senior LSU commitment Cranford, who had Tommy John surgery earlier this year, got into the action and served as the first-base coach.
The Broncos started district play with losses to Walker and Denham Springs. Fisher said, “I feel like people counted us out after losing the first two district games.”
However, Zachary baseball fans got to see a young team grow through district play.
An eight-game winning streak through district saw the Broncos avenge previous losses and pull out two victories over second-place Live Oak and their former coach, making this a special season with more to come.
“Winning district is important to our program. That is the first goal to accomplish,” Fisher said.
At press deadline, the Broncos were ranked fourth in the Class 5A power rankings and await their playoff foe(s) on a hot streak.
Golf returns
The Zachary girls golf team finished second in the Metro tournament to Episcopal on April 15 at Beaver Creek with Emily Hagan shooting an 86 and Kelyie O’Brien with a 93. They will advance to the regional tournament at Westlake on April 23.
Though not enough boys are available to compete as a team, Kyle Bennett was the low man (84) for the Broncos and finished eighth at the Division I District 3 tournament held at Greystone on April 16. Brogan Gibbon (95) and Gray Petty (100) joined Bennett at regionals, which were held at Beau Chene in Mandeville on April 24.