The Recreation and Park Commission for East Baton Rouge Parish will hold several holiday-themed events and camps throughout the parish in March and April.
BREC invites patrons to Flashlight Egg Hunts. Participants can bring their baskets and flashlights to Zachary Community Park from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. March 12 or to Highland Road Community Park from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. March 5. Activities will include egg hunts, holiday-themed activities and more. For information, email recreationevents@brec.org.
BREC’s Leprechaun Game Night will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at various locations. Games, crafts, fun and a little luck of the Irish are on the agenda. For information, email Janet.Marcotte@brec.org.
Locations include: March 8, Plank Road Park; March 12, Anna T. Jordan Community Park + Milton J. Womack Park; March 15, Antioch Blvd. Park + Greenwood Community Park; March 17, Highland Road Community Park + Lovett Road Park + Hooper Road Park.
BREC also will offer two virtual Leprechaun Game events: for teens from 3:30 p.m. to 5:40 p.m. March 11 (register: brec.org/totalteenkickback) and for the Adaptive Recreation group from 10 to 11 a.m. March 17 (register: brec.org/adaptiveregistration).
BREC’s EGG-stravaganza Drive-thru Egg Hunt & Movie in the Park is from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. March 27 at Airline Highway Park. Bring baskets, lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy a day of family entertainment. Activities will include a drive-thru egg hunt trail, character visits, music, food vendors, giveaways and more. Drive-in slots are limited and are first come, first served. A physically distance walk-up area option will be available. For more information, email recreationevents@brec.org.
BREC offers Spring Break holiday camps at various locations throughout the parish April 2 and April 5-9 with arts and crafts, games, socialization and more. For information on any of BREC’s Spring Break Holiday Camps, call (225) 272-9200 or visit brec.org/holidaycamp.
Through a partnership with Families Helping Families of Greater Baton Rouge, BREC is offering Sensory Bunny at North Sherwood Forest Community Park from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 7. This event will allow individuals with sensory processing disorders (such as autism and other intellectual and developmental issues) to take a picture with the Easter Bunny. The event will include a drive-thru format, where participants will collect a craft in a bag, a snack, and an Easter egg and take a selfie with the Easter Bunny. To preregister, email molly.orr@brec.org or for information, visit brec.org/adaptive.