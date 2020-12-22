BREC invites residents to Geaux Fish in its stocked ponds this December.
On Dec. 17, BREC stocked rainbow trout in the ponds at Perkins Road Community Park, Forest Community Park, Greenwood Community Park and North Sherwood Forest Community Park.
The parks agency will host a tagged fishing rodeo for rainbow trout.
Participants who catch a tagged fish anytime by Jan. 31 wins a prize. Each pond will have five tagged fish. Participants are required to take a picture of their fish and a picture of the number on the tag to win. Participants can only win one prize and each tagged fish can only be claimed once. Participants are to submit photos to conservation@brec.org and BREC staff will arrange a prize pick-up time at Palomino Road Park.
BREC asks patrons fish only during park operating hours of sunrise to sunset, observe the four trout per person per day limit, avoid hand-netting fish and have a valid Louisiana fishing license if required by age. For information, visit brec.org/geauxfish.