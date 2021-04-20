Kids basketball camp planned
The Zachary Basketball Camp for ages 5-14 is planned for 8:30 a.m. to noon May 25-28 at the Zachary High School gym. Participants will work on dribbling, passing, shooting and skill development. Early registration fee is $100 by May 24. Late registration is $120. For information and a registration form, email coach Jonathan McClinton at Jonathan.mcclinton@zacharyschools.org.
Shred your documents
The Bank of Zachary is sponsoring three free Community Shred Days this year where residents can securely dispose of confidential documents for free. The first two events are April 24 at the Bank of Zachary’s Watson and Central branches. The Main Branch Shred Day will be May 1. On-site shredding will take place at each event from 9 a.m. to noon. This event is for all community residents and local business owners.
Documents with staples, paper clips and binder clips will be accepted. Plastic three-ring binders, hardback books, CDs, DVDs, and video or cassette tapes will not be accepted.
For information on the Community Shred Days, contact Heather Prejean at (225) 654-2701.
Parts of McHugh Road closed
Multiple road improvement projects are under construction in Baker. Construction crews must temporarily close a portion of McHugh Road at the Diversion Canal bridge and through traffic will be detoured. The closure is scheduled to last approximately 11 months (weather permitting).
Temporary deadline changes
Because of adjustments being made to The Advocate's presses, deadlines for submitting items to The Plainsman are being changed. Please submit photos and text by 5 p.m. Thursdays.
Leadership North is back and taking applications
A new rejuvenated Leadership North program with new speakers on leadership and management skills delivered by experts is planned. Email members@zacharychamber.com for information, including the scheduled topics. The program is scheduled to begin in May.