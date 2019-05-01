When a couple from out of state got in a wreck on U.S 61 and had to go to the hospital on March 7, Zachary Fire Chief Danny Kimble took it upon himself to make sure they had a place to stay that night and helped them get around town while they were without a vehicle.
Janie and Keith Watkins, of Mountain View, Arkansas, recently sent a note to Mayor David Amrhein praising Kimble’s “hospitality and kindness.” Amrhein read it out loud at the April 23 City Council meeting.
“Chief Kimble picked us up from the hospital, found us a very nice motel for the night, got us something to eat, and came the next morning to take us to get a rental car,” the note says.
It goes on to say that “we were treated very kindly by the police, hospital and by everyone we came in contact with in Zachary.”