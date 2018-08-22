The St. John the Baptist Catholic Church family in Zachary celebrated the Feast of the Assumption of Mary on Aug. 15 and took a moment to honor a parishioner who the Rev. Jeffery Bayhi said embodies the spirit and determination of Martha, the biblical figure referenced in the 10th chapter of Luke’s Gospel. As fate would have it, she is also a Martha and tireless church worker.
Martha Simmons was honored for her more than 40 years of service that included 17 years as the president of the St. John the Baptist Altar Society. “For the last 12 years that I have been here, Martha has been very busy with many things,” Bayhi said. “Besides doing all that, she was a wonderful wife right here and a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.”
Simmons résumé of contributions to the parish, in addition to the Altar Society, include Bereavement Committee Team leader, Building Committee member, choir member, coordinator of receptions and parties, Eucharistic minister, current Sacristan coordinator, seamstress, and longtime vacation Bible school volunteer.
The treasury of the Altar Society grew from about $1,000 to over $20,000 during her time as president, according to church record. Those funds are used to support various ministries and projects of the church.
Simmons was humbled by the honor as she sat surrounded by her family. "Everybody works hard, maybe not all the time, but I didn’t know they were honoring me," she said.
"Everyone had one year and then the next year, a new one would step in," she said referencing her service to the Altar Society. "Then all of a sudden the new one was me for 17 years."
Simmons was presented with a plaque that said, “The St. John the Baptist parish community is very thankful for Martha’s dedicated service of over 40 years. She has been a ‘constant’ who has been a light to all.”