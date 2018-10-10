An intersection near Zachary High School will soon be turned into a four-way stop in the first step of an effort to alleviate traffic backups in the area.
The City Council agreed Tuesday to install stop signs on Church Street where it meets Rollins Road, which already has stop signs. Justin Nevels, the resource officer at the school, requested the change.
Nevels said he plans to return to the council in January to ask that the stop signs on Rollins Road be removed, leaving only the two on Church Street.
“That way the traffic can flow all the way to the red light (on High Street) and not have to make a stop there at Church Street,” he said.
Later in the meeting, the council formally adopted an ordinance that will let survivors of municipal employees killed on the job qualify for the city health insurance program — a change that's been discussed at the past few council meetings at the urging of Shannon Lawton, the widow of reserve police officer Chris Lawton.
Council members also introduced an ordinance to be voted on later that would provide other benefits in the event of an employee’s death.
Under the plan, which city leaders told council members about at their last meeting, the city would begin offering employees as well as volunteer firefighters and reserve police officers life insurance policies.
If an employee is killed, their survivors would receive a payout of accrued sick leave. And police and fire employees killed on the job would be recommended to be promoted to the next highest rank.
“I want to thank you for looking into this and that you’re going to act on this,” Fire Chief Danny Kimble said. “There’s no other city around that’s going to do what you’re doing for the city employees, and I thank you for that.”
Police Chief David McDavid said he hopes no more of his officers are killed in the line of duty — but “it’s a lot of relief for the spouses now, seeing this coming from the city.”
Also on Tuesday, the council heard from MacHost Road resident Steve Pike, who said his property is now “a swamp” because of a neighbor — who has since died — who built up his land a few years ago.
“When I say he hauled in hundreds and hundreds of loads of dirt, I am not exaggerating,” Pike said. “My place holds water now. I’m losing 80-year-old oak trees. They’re dying because of the water table.”
The city has been dealing with the neighbor’s family in court for years, trying to find a solution to the effects of bringing in the dirt, which violated city rules. Mayor David Amrhein told Pike he couldn’t provide a detailed update on the pending litigation — but he and City Attorney John Hopewell said they’re optimistic the issue will be resolved eventually.
Also at the meeting:
- The Zachary Charity League donated the new Hug Your People Memorial Park, where volunteers installed playground equipment last month, to the city. The league raised funds to build the park, which is located next to City Hall. It honors several Zachary residents who died recently.
- Amrhein announced that three Zachary Fire Department employees are on their way to Florida to help local agencies as Hurricane Michael approaches.
- Accepted a bid of $81,000 for a Ford F-750 dump truck the city plans to buy.