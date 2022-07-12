Zachary Rotarians took a field trip June 23 to visit The Lodge at Lane, the newly constructed assisted living, memory care and skilled care facility, next to Lane Regional Medical Center.
Assisted living in the new facility encourages an active lifestyle, but residents don't have to worry about meal preparation, home maintenance and other actions, and assistance is nearby if needed.
Memory care at The Lodge is a specially designed setting for people with dementia or memory impairment, a news release said. The staff is trained to provide the specialized care residents need while treating every individual with compassion and dignity.
In the skilled care unit at The Lodge, the residents have private rooms. This environment honors privacy and promotes a quality lifestyle. The Lodge offers “rehab to home” skilled care as well as long-term care.
To schedule a tour of The Lodge, contact Tamara Dayton at (225) 658-4345.