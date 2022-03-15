The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from March 4-10:

Allison Barnes: 56; 22962 Ligon Road, Zachary; theft

Terry Haynes: 50; 4330 Jefferson St., Baker; theft

Derek Johnson: 53; 13221 Sunshine Road, Baton Rouge; felony theft

Xavier Jones: 19; 11322 Tams Drive, Baton Rouge; possession/distribution/manufacturing Schedule I drugs, possession of Schedule IV drugs, possession of Schedule II drugs, illegal carrying of weapons with controlled dangerous substance, improper display of license plate and window tint violation

Dawn Manuel: 37; 4326 Oakland Drive, Ethel; possession of Schedule II drugs

Sean McCants: 21; 3570 Eaton St., Baton Rouge; possession of marijuana

John Robinson: 21; 435 Sandra Drive, Baker; flight from an officer

Elmontre Williams: 19; 684 Pond Pickneyville Road, Woodville, Mississippi; possession/distribution/manufacturing Schedule I drugs and illegal carrying of weapons with controlled dangerous substance