The Zachary Community School Board recognized two groups of Zachary High School students at the Jan. 25 meeting.
Zachary High School’s drama department was recently honored at the Texas Thespian Festival. Those students were honored in the Jan. 19 edition of The Plainsman, where the cast and crew of "Sense and Sensibility" won six awards and students drew other honors.
Their teachers Jennifer Masterson and Rosemary Witcher were present at the meeting.
Drama students include Kaleigh Louque, Caroline Cresap, Kassidy Hall, Lillian Stalder, Ethan Stagg, Ryann McClure, Ja'Myrea Foreman, Amy O'Brien, Andon Mounts, Andre'a Condol, Camilla Howell, D'Merik Carey, Emily Montalbano, Grace Kimble, John Browning, Kenny Collins, Sophia Hogan, Brennan Bankston, Deborah Kleinpeter, Joseph Fields, Courtney Anderson and Joey Fields.
During the school board meeting, the Zachary High football team was honored for winning the 2021 LHSAA 5A State Championship.
Along with coach David Brewerton, team captains Carlton Johnson, Connor Wisham, Emauri Sibley, Charles Robertson and Eli Holstein were in attendance to represent the team.
The Louisiana Sports Writer’s Association selected several Zachary football players for honors. The Louisiana Sportswriters Association recognized Eli Holstein as the LSWA Outstanding Offensive Player & LSWA 1st Team All-State, Charles Robertson as LSWA 1st Team All-State, Kameron Hamilton as LSWA 1st Team All-State, Kylin Jackson as LSWA 1st Team All-State, and Riley Howard and Connor Wisham as LSWA Honorable Mention All-State.
Brewerton was named 2021 LSWA Coach of the Year.
The school board inquired about senior football player Jordan Williams and his LHSAA All Academic Award. Brewerton shared Williams had the required 4.0 GPA and he was honored at half time during the state championship game in the Superdome. Williams also scored one of the touchdowns that led the Broncos to clinch the state title that night.