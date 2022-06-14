Sports Festival
A Water Sports Festival and Professional Extreme Water Sports Competition and Show will take place June 18 at Tri-Lakes, Bennett’s Water Ski and Wakeboard School, 18605 Barnett Road, in Zachary.
Gates open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $25 per car. Limited VIP tickets are $100 per person and include refreshments. No ice chests allowed. Concessions available on site.
Gazebo concert
Shawnté Floyd will be in concert from 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., June 24 at the Zachary Historic Village Gazebo at Florida and Virginia streets. Admission is Free.
Floyd is a minister, singer, pianist/organist, choir director, praise and worship leader, piano teacher, wife, and mother of five children. Concert is hosted by the Floyd Family.
Eds Eatery Food Truck will be there selling food. Bring a lawn chain or blanket, but leave ice chests and pets at home.
Baker prayer breakfast
Baker Mayor Darnell Waites’s annual Prayer Breakfast is at 6:30 a.m., June 24, at the auditorium of Baker City Hall, 3325 Groom Road, Baker. Guest speaker is East Baton Rouge Metro Council Mayor Pro Tempore Lamont Cole. Tickets are $6.
Free movie night
Advantage Charter Academy's Community Movie Night starts at 6 p.m. June 25. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” will be shown. Attendance is free, and nachos and popcorn will be available. The school is at 14740 Plank Road, Baker.
Summer reading continues
The East Baton Rouge Parish Library’s 2022 Summer Reading Program, "Oceans of Possibilities," runs through Aug. 15.
Remember to track your reading and earn rewards for all ages. Sign up at your local branch or online at ebrpl.beanstack.org. Then, log the books you read into your Beanstack account to earn virtual badges and completion rewards, as well as entries for weekly prize drawings.
Many activities are planned through the summer reading program at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library. Here are some kids activities happening at the Zachary, Baker and Pride-Chaneyville branches. Be sure to register with the branch. Visit www.ebrpl.com to see other activities and branches.
Harvey Rabbit, Cecil the Orangutan, Miss Laura and Mr. Tim will bring ventriloquism, puppetry, music, magic and comedy to the library.
Pride-Chaneyville: Friday, June 17, 10 a.m.
The Little Mermaid from the Petite Princess Company will be sharing stories as well as some ocean education, fun with shells and bubbles, sea creature identification, photo ops and more for ages 3 and up. Group registration is required.
Pride-Chaneyville: June 20, 2:30 p.m.
Zachary: June 22, 10 a.m.
Baker: June 23, 10 a.m.
Based on Johnette’s multi-award winning “Fins and Grins” recording, audiences learn about sea horses, penguins, stingrays, amphibians and more marine creatures with songs of the sea.
Baker: June 27, 2:30 p.m.
Zachary: June 28, 10 a.m.
Pride-Chaneyville: June 28, 2:30 p.m.
Juggler extraordinaire, Wink Danenberg, will show his talented juggling. Patrons may even be part of the show. Wink has been entertaining children of all ages for over 20 years with his juggling and comedy. Recommended for ages 3 and up.
Zachary: June 16, 10 a.m.
Baker: July 13, 10 a.m.
Farmer Minor tells stories about Daisy's formative years with Farmer & Mrs. Minor and shares many of her favorite pig books. Daisy probably has the world's largest collection of ‘pig’ books and is the "most famous pig in the whole world!" Group registration is required.
Pride-Chaneyville: June 22, 2:30 p.m.
Baker: June 27, 10 a.m.
Zachary: June 29, 2:30 p.m.