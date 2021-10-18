At the time of writing, the 2021 Lady Broncos had a 13-7 record in a volleyball season that has included an eight-game winning streak followed by back-to-back losses on two occasions.
With eight games remaining in the regular season, a string of wins could dictate a high-power ranking for the playoffs in November. More importantly, consecutive wins could provide the team with confidence going into the playoffs.
The Lady Broncos power ranking of 17 would put them on the road for the first round of the playoffs. A string of wins could put them at home for first-round playoff action.
On Oct. 11, the Slaughter Charter Knights made the short trip across the parish line for junior varsity and varsity competition. Before the game, coach Cheri Perry noted that with the upcoming schedule, including a game against Denham Sprigs who they earlier fought for five sets, it was important that the Lady Broncos “play well and get our legs back under us.”
The junior varsity won the opener in straight sets (25-9 and 25-12). The varsity competition was more of the same as the Lady Broncos methodically defeated the Lady Knights in straight sets.
The senior leadership was apparent throughout the game as there was no let-up or foot on the brakes.
The first set saw the Lady Broncos take an early 5-3 lead. Senior Jules Patin’s spike provided early momentum that broke the Slaughter serve. With Patin serving, the Lady Broncos extended the lead to nine with fellow senior Lilliam Talbot providing multiple spikes during the scoring spree. Next senior up was Kyra Woods serving as the Lady Broncos extended the lead to 19-7. A block by senior Audrey Poche broke a Knight serve and Talbot served out for a 25-7 first set victory.
Patin set the tone for the second set as well with a spike to break the Knights opening serve. The Lady Knights took a 7-6 lead before sophomore Aubrey Sanders’ spike broke the Knights serve and the Lady Broncos scored two more point to take a 9-7 lead. Slaughter fought back and took another lead (11-10) before Woods served the Broncos back into the lead.
The Lady Broncos, with Woods serving, scored 13 straight points to take a 25-12 second set victory.
More of the same came in the third set. Both teams fought a close battle to five before the Lady Broncos worked into a rhythm in which they scored twice for every Lady Knights score. The combination of Woods, Patin and Talbot on the front row was just too much as the Lady Broncos made another run to take a 14-6 lead before Slaughter finally broke serve. The Lady Broncos never let them get closer, closing out the third set 25-15 on a Woods spike.
Top contributors for the Lady Broncos were seniors Patin (2 digs, 7 kills, block, and 2 aces), Poche (3 digs, 13 assists, 8 kills, ace), Woods (6 digs, 7 assists, 5 kills, 5 aces) and Talbot (8 digs, 6 kills, 5 aces).
The Lady Broncos close out the season with two home games: Central on Oct. 21 and Live Oak on Oct. 27) and two road games: John Curtis Oct. 23 and St. Michael Oct. 28.