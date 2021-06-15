Sean “Squirrel” Burrell has provided highlights to local folks since he was a little kid growing up in Zachary. The running joke by the Zachary High football broadcast team his junior year was that Burrell was the fastest defensive back and punter in Louisiana high school football. By his junior year in 2018, he had several individual state championships in track and field, including his freshman year, to support the broadcast team's observation.
Every week, the Zachary High football fans waited for the game where Burrell would take the snap, tuck it under his arm and run to the end zone. It finally happened in a bizarre semifinal game at Destrehan where he fought through a bum ankle to score a critical touchdown on a fake punt in the pouring rain. A special moment for everyone that aided ZHS in winning back-to-back 5A championships.
Burrell lost his high school senior outdoor season to COVID-19 but was still named the Louisiana Gatorade Track and Field athlete of the year, twice. Looks like he has not slowed down as a freshman at LSU where he has picked up the 400-meter hurdles and was part of the Tigers 4x400m relay team. At the SEC Championship in May, he finished second in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 48.92.
Two weeks later at the NCAA East Regionals in Jacksonville, Florida, he ran a time of 48.86 to win the 400-meter run. In the preliminary round of the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Oregon, Burrell struggled with the second to last hurdle while he was in the lead, but still finished second in his heat with a time of 49.06. His time placed him as a fourth seed in the 400-meter hurdle finals on June 11 behind two juniors and a senior. Describing a Burrell race is difficult and is better experienced. To call it unbridled effort and explosion with a pure joy to compete is an attempt — but does not do it justice.
Sure, winning a state championship as a freshman is impressive, but a college freshman winning a national championship in the 400-meter hurdles? Further, according to the LSU track statistics, Burrell did not start competing in the 400-meter hurdles until the April 3 Battle on the Bayou. He proceeded to win the event in every meet he competed in up to the SEC meet.
It was with anxious anticipation that I and many others in Zachary watched “our” squirrel run on the big stage in the NCAA finals. Coming out of the eighth lane, Burrell took the lead and, in the last 200 meters, exploded for the win by at least 10 meters to become a national champion with a time of 47.85. After the win, he mentioned his hometown of Zachary on ESPN, and I could not have been prouder. Burrell, on the win and switch to hurdles, commented: “Everybody kept telling me to use what I know, use my strength and speed.”
In addition to becoming a freshman national champion in the 400-meter hurdles, the 10 points LSU received from Burrell’s win secured enough points for LSU to secure a team national championship early in the night. Could not have happened to a better kid. My apologies to Jackie and Keltrin (Sean’s parents); could not have happened to a finer “young man.”
According to World Athletics online track and field database, Burrell’s time of 47.85 represents the fourth fastest 400-meter hurdle time in the world in 2021 and the second fastest time by an American.
Prior to the NCAA preliminary round, Sean told the ESPN commentator who was looking for background, “If you don’t remember anything else, just remember to call me Squirrel.”