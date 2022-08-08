One evening in late July, I drove up to Zachary High to get an early feel for the buzz around the upcoming school year.
Band directors Donny Alexander and Jason Venable had the marching band in front of the auditorium at 7:30 p.m. preparing for fall Friday night magic. Continuing north to the Jerry Boudreaux Athletic Complex, I noticed the lights were on in Bronco Stadium. Not to be too sentimental, but the smell of fresh cut grass in late July and early August (I know they play on turf now), humid air and the lights shining on the field can be euphoric for old ballplayers.
A quick walk through the main lobby of the athletic center took me past the walls adorned with state player of the year award winners and championships won. A quick exit through the back stairwell led to a lighted Bronco stadium where coach David Brewerton and his staff were putting the 2022 ZHS football team through its paces.
This would be a long day for the 2022 Broncos football team. When I arrived, they were cranking up practice number four for the day with Eli Holstein slinging the pigskin all over the field, over 100 players running, sweating, learning assignments and setting the stage for the future.
The next day they would have multiple practices over the course of the day with additional practices to follow the next day before closing out and taking a much-deserved break. The schedule on day 2 would make you cringe, with an ending — gassers with music playing — to add an exclamation point.
Fall football camp can be a trying experience. In the old days it was dreadful two-a-day practices where coaches would grind players for multiple weeks. Some coaches employed three-a-day practices. The philosophy of the old days was “break 'em down and build them back up.” If you want to know the number of practices the Broncos will participate in for Boot Camp, ask a ZHS player. I will tell you that when my son attended parents were forewarned to send their sons with plenty of pairs of socks and when he returned from camp, he slept for two days.
A couple of observations of fall camp from someone who has participated, watched as a coach’s kid, watched my own son and has observed as a lifelong lover of football.
Before delving into the negatives, it is important to point out that fall camp can be a pleasant distraction. Football is all you live and breathe with no distractions (classes, television, girlfriends, jobs, video games, etc.). Players are too tired to worry about all that stuff.
Assuming that “a pleasant distraction” provides some solace, fall camp is physically grueling no matter how many practices are performed over any number of days. There comes a point where one wonders if their legs are attached. Due to the physical activity and repetitious nature, there is a tremendous mental strain that at times makes one question if football is truly a calling. But participants keep going, pushing themselves to new limits to survive, no to thrive. At some point, probably during the fourth quarter of a critical game when it’s hot and the chips are down, the mind will travel back to fall camp and the assurance that “I have been through worse, I can compete and I can win.”
Also importantly, camp trains players to think when they are exhausted where the natural inclination is to shut down.
Fall camp is critical for team chemistry. The time invested by players, coaches and support staff toward a common goal establishes continuity and trust. An often ignored interaction is between the players, where the physical and mental challenges see no color or race and players become bonded in a goal to first survive together, and then jointly compete to win a championship. This is true for all sports and one of the reasons athletics can be a great uniter.
ZHS enters 2022 coming off its fourth 5A state championship. This was accomplished through great coaching, talent, fan support and yearlong preparation.
What is not given enough credit is those hot days and nights when over 100 teenagers and their coaches were psychologically and physically challenged to determine if they were worthy. Four times (2015, 2017, 2018, 2021) the answer has been yes. Can’t wait to see the answer in 2022.