Not long after Carl Stanley arrived in Zachary to become the pastor of Grace Baptist Church, he hit a pothole while driving and had to stop to check what damage his vehicle had sustained.
An East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputy quickly spotted Stanley on the side of the road and pulled over to offer his help.
“He could have went on, but he stayed,” Stanley said. And that impressed Stanley so much that, even months after the incident, he still remembers the deputy’s name and thinks about his gesture of kindness often.
Stanley recounted the story Sunday during his church’s first responder appreciation service, which was attended by several members of the Zachary and Slaughter fire departments, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections.
Raymond Hall, a pastor from Florida who has worked as a paramedic, was a guest speaker.
Stanley said it’s important to honor those who, like the deputy who helped him, stand ready to lend a hand whenever people find themselves in difficult situations.
“They go out and they see things that are tough,” he said. “I just want to say that Grace Baptist Church cares for them and their families.”
Zachary Fire Chief Danny Kimble said events like Sunday’s are a source of encouragement for him and his staff.
“Firemen do this job not for any recognition,” but out of a desire to serve others, Kimble said. “When a group takes the time and the effort to recognize what we do, it does mean a lot.”