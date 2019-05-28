Zachary officials are considering increasing the security deposit on water and gas meters.
The city council on Tuesday introduced an ordinance to be voted on later that would set a $125 deposit for water meters in city limits and $150 for those outside city limits, and $200 for gas meters in city limits and $250 for those outside.
“The deposits haven’t been changed since the ’80s,” said Mayor David Amrhein.
He wasn’t sure Tuesday night what the current deposit rates are, but said an increase is long overdue. He said it will help the city hold people accountable and pay down debt that stems from unpaid utility bills.
Last month, the city began taking a “zero tolerance” approach with utility users who don’t pay bills on time, acting more quickly to shut off their service.
Council members introduced the ordinance but said they may amend it before voting on it. Councilman Lael Montgomery took issue with the idea of passing on the cost of unpaid bills to residents who follow the rules.
“We’re going to make the elderly and less fortunate in our city pay for somebody else’s mistake?” he said.
Also on Tuesday, the council adopted the city’s 2019-20 budget, which includes funding for the police and fire departments to hire three new positions each. Amrhein said the additional staff is necessary because of the city’s growth.
That will put the police department’s staff at 38 and the fire department’s at 40, not counting volunteers. Police Chief David McDavid said it marks the first time his department has been able to add new positions in several years.
The additional police officers will enable the department to create a traffic enforcement unit, McDavid said.
“That’s going to help us tremendously,” he said. The inception of the unit comes after months of debate at city council meetings on how best to deal with drivers who violate the speed limits.
The council also agreed to remove stop signs on Avenue A at East Central Avenue near Northwestern Middle School at McDavid’s request. Removing the signs will keep school buses from having to stop, leaving their back ends hanging over railroad tracks.
In other action, the council:
- Okayed a site plan for a 191-foot tower to boost Verizon cellular coverage that will be built behind the Zachary Branch Library on Church Street. It will be a typical steel tower, not one disguised as a tree, said Verizon representative Ryan Shahan.
- Approved a conditional use permit allowing alcohol to be sold at 1605 E. Mount Pleasant Road. A restaurant is being planned for the site, which is across the street from the Zachary Youth Park.
- Accepted changes to previously approved plans for Fountain View Estates, a subdivision to be built near Old Weis Road at Lower Zachary Road. The revisions include tweaks to lot sizes.
- Rezoned 5.56 acres in Copper Mill from residential suburban to commercial general. Developers want to market the land for yet-to-be-decided commercial uses.
- Annexed 130 acres on Rollins Road into city limits. Mickey Robertson, of MR Engineering and Surveying, said a development is being planned for the site, and rezoning requests and a site plan will soon be put before the city council.