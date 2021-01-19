Courtney Travis has achieved national credentials in Obstetric and Neonatal Quality and Safety from the National Certification Corporation. She is the nursing supervisor for the labor and delivery unit at Lane Regional Medical Center.
The purpose of the Obstetric and Neonatal Quality and Safety Subspecialty Certification is to provide a competency-based examination that tests specialty knowledge and the application of that knowledge in practice to improve care to patients, according to a news release.
A resident of Ethel, Travis is also nationally certified in inpatient obstetrics, post-resuscitation/pre-transport stabilization care of sick infants, and is a Neonatal Resuscitation Program instructor.
She has more than nine years of health care experience. She received the Celebrate Nursing Award in 2017, was Lane’s Employee of the Month in April 2016, and was nominated for the Rookie of Year Nightingale Award in 2015.
Travis is involved in a number of professional development programs and is a leader and advocate for nurses throughout Lane on many levels. She is a member of Lane’s Patient and Family Advisory Council and Louisiana Perinatal Quality Collaborative team, as well as a member of the Louisiana Department of Health Gift breastfeeding initiative team.