Dolphins swim in end of season meet
Staff report
Advocate Staff
Jun 23, 2019 - 2:17 pm

Mary Grace Amorello, 11, with Dolphins Fennwood swim club, competes in the 50-yard backstroke on Saturday at Jefferson Terrace aquatic club. PHOTO BY JOHN OUBRE

Kayne Webb,13 ,with Fennwood swim club, competes in the 50-yard freestyle, on Saturday, at Jefferson Terrace aquatic club. PHOTO BY JOHN OUBRE

Parents of competing swimmers chat pool side as they await for the swim meet between Jefferson Terrace and the Zachary Dolphins swim teams to begin, on Saturday, at Jefferson Terrace's aquatic club. PHOTO BY JOHN OUBRE

Fennwood Dolphins swim team coach Abigail Yoes speaks with an assistant coach on Saturday, before competing against Jefferson Terrace's swin team at Jefferson Terrace Aquatic club. PHOTO BY JOHN OUBRE

Brooklyn Gaines, 8, with Fennwood swim club, competes in the 25-yard breaststroke on Saturday at Jefferson Aquatic club. PHOTO BY JOHN OUBRE

Swimmers from Jefferson Terrace aquatic club and Zachary's Fennwood swim club, sit pool side as they await their turn to compete on Saturday. PHOTO BY JOHN OUBRE

Members of the Zachary Fennwood Dolphins swim team competed Saturday at the Jefferson Terrance Aquatic Club in Baton Rouge.