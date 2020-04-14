Many people have had to quickly learn the ropes of videoconferencing in recent weeks to stay in touch with coworkers amid coronavirus stay-at-home directives — and the Zachary City Council is no exception. From dining room tables and home offices, members of the council and city staffers convened virtually for the first time Tuesday using Zoom.
Among the topics they discussed was how the city is responding to the continuing virus threat.
No city workers have contracted the virus, and all employees are still being paid, although some are now working split shifts, Mayor David Amrhein said.
The city has contracted with outside companies to take care of certain tasks the public works and utilities departments would normally handle, he said.
Councilman Lael Montgomery wanted to know about the possibility of offering police officers, firefighters and essential city employees hazardous duty pay as well as some type of special leave they could use if they caught the coronavirus on the job and needed time off.
“If they have to secure a crime scene, that puts them at risk because they actually have to go in people’s homes,” Montgomery said.
City Attorney John Hopewell said the bar for when extra pay can be offered is high. Even when times are tough, rules about the legal uses of public funds must be followed, he said.
“We can’t just give it,” he said. “We have to have a reason.”
The mayor said the city is looking into drafting a policy on when and to whom it can pay time-and-a-half. That won’t help in the current situation, but would offer clarity in future emergencies, he said.
Hopewell said Zachary police and fire employees — but not municipal workers — are covered by a policy giving them up to 365 days of time off if they’re hurt or get sick as a result of their jobs.
No action was taken on the matter Tuesday.
The virtual meeting was streamed live on Facebook. Hopewell, who was working at City Hall during the meeting, set up a camera outside the building so any resident who wanted to address the council on planning and zoning items could do so.
The meeting was over in less than an hour — much shorter than usual — and despite a few problems with audio early on, there were no major glitches.
“I’ve been very happy with how it’s gone,” the mayor said, “and y’all know I’m technology-challenged.”
The council also tended to a few items of routine business Tuesday, including:
- Introducing an ordinance updating water, sewer and gas standards that developers of new subdivisions must meet. Changes include calling for concrete drainage pipe rather than PVC pipe.
- Granting two separate conditional use permits allowing residents to operate businesses out of their homes on Moss Trail Drive and Royal Troon Court.
- Dividing a parcel on Plank Road near Angus Avenue into two pieces: one about 3 acres and the other roughly a half-acre. A home sits on the larger piece, and there is a barbershop on the smaller one. The council also agreed to change the zoning of the property with the house from neighborhood commercial to residential estate.